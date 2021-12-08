Balika Vadhu 2, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Jigar and Maadi Baa don't allow Anandi for further studies

In today's episode, Sejal tells Anandi that you are sensible now. Sejal says to Anandi that her parents would have been so proud of her if they were alive. Anandi lays down in her lap and says I want something. Sejal asks her to tell her what she wants. Anandi says, "I want to study further, I have got admission in a big college that too with scholarship, I will do the course and then come home". She urges Sejal to say yes to this. Meanwhile, Jigar comes there and says no to Anandi. He further says that he will announce to everyone that she is his wife. Maadi Baa comes there and says Jigar is right, it's time to tell the people that you are our house bahu and Jigar’s wife. Jigar leaves from there and Anandi starts crying.

After a while, Jigar shows his friend a gift and tells him that he will give this to Anandi on his suhagrat. Mehul tells Maadi Baa that Anand is going to leave for the US Tomorrow. Maadi Baa tells Mehul that they are going to leave for home today. Because it's Anandi’s 18th birthday tomorrow. Bhairavi says there should be a grand birthday party. Mehul asks Maadi Baa if Anandi will be allowed to take her decision. Anandi and Kanku go in a hall. Anand comes there and sees Anandi crying he questions her what happened. Kanku replies that she got the admission in a college, she wants to study but Maadi baa isn’t permitting her. Anand gets angry and tells her that it's her right and he will talk to Baa.

Anand goes to his mother and tells her that he needs her help to convince Maadi Baa for Anandi. Meanwhile, Jigar comes home and Anandi cries in front of him to let her study. Jigar tells her that he will not let this happen.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2: Fans are overjoyed as Shivangi Joshi enters the show as Anandi