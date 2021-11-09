Balika Vadhu 2, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi meets Anand

In today's episode, Anand saves Anandi from the accident which was about to happen when she was saving a puppy from car. She then thanks him. Anand asks her where does she live. Anandi replies that she lives in Premji kaku's house. Anand asks her if she is his relative. Anandi was about to tell him that she is their bahu but then decided to stop. While Mehul's wife taunts him for overeating and asks him to stop. Mehul starts laughing and hugs his wife.

Anand and Anandi come home and everyone gets worried seeing their dirty clothes. Sejal asks Anandi what happened to her. Anand replies that Anandi was saving a puppy from car accident and she was about to hit a car but Anand reached there on time and saved them. Mehul thanks god and introduces Anandi to Anand. He told Anand that she is Anandi and has come here to do further studies. Anand starts laughing and says that their names sound so similar. Then Jigar takes Anand in his room, when Jigar pulls out his phone, Anand asks him about his user ID so he can send friend request. Jigar gives him his ID and Kanku's ID.

Anand sees Anandi and asks her about her ID. Anandi replies that she does not have phone. And Anand says that this is shocking. He asks her then how she talks to other people. Anandi stays silent and Anand asks her about her home and her village. Anandi gets upset after recalling everything and leaves from the room. After this when everyone was having dinner, they complimented Anandi for making this tasty food. Then Mehul tells Premji that he has to go Delhi for urgent work but cannot take Anand with them. So Premji asks Anand to stay with them. Anand asks Jigar if he has no problem if he stays in his room.

When the kids were playing Kanku asks Jigar to teach her basketball. Jigar refuses to teach her and leaves. Anand comes there and tells Kanku that he will teach her. Jigar seeing this thinks that Anand is showing off. When Anand saw Anandi, he asks her to play with them. Jigar goes to Premji and asks him about when Anand will leave. Premji scolds him and says that he will celebrate Diwali with us.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

