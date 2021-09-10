Balika Vadhu 2: Anandi gets shock of her life after finding out about her marriage to Jigar in childhood

The show Balika Vadhu 2 has been garnering the interest of the audience with the fabulous acting chops of Shreya Patel as Anandi. She has been getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience. The past episodes showed the days of innocence and joy for Anandi, but now there will be a major plot twist as she realizes her marriage to Jigar when she was an infant.

She will be getting a massive blow as she learns about her Gauna ceremony and her subsequent move out from her home. The audience will see her reaction as she comes face to face with the harsh reality of her life. Her life is going to change drastically as she will be forced to move into Jigar’s house as bahu.

The protagonist Shreya Patel, who plays Anandi, shared her views on the plot twist, “A big moment is going to come in Anandi's life, and it will totally turn her world upside down. The Gauna sequence will be a crucial plot twist for the show as everyone will see Anandi going through myriads of emotions in the upcoming episodes.”

Anshul Trivedi, who plays Khimji, said, “Anandi is all set to face several challenges with the story taking an important turn that will bring her in front of the harsh reality of her life. We’re all bracing ourselves for this new phase of ‘Balika Vadhu’, which is sure to keep the audience hooked!”