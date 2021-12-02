Balika Vadhu 2: Ashita Dhawan feels Shivangi Joshi 'will bring good luck to the show'; Here's why

Shivangi Joshi is not a new name to the TV Industry. She is quite renowned for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After her five year-long stint at YRYKH, she is all set for a new beginning with ColorsTV show, Balika Vadhu 2. The actress will portray the character of a grown-up Anandi in the soap. The fans are already super excited after getting glimpses of her character in the promos that have been released so far.

In a recent interview with India Forums, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ co-star Ashita Dhawan shared her thoughts about Shivangi playing the role of Anandi. She expressed how she was extremely elated and proud of Shivangi. She went on to share that she played her mother in the last show and her motherly instincts just made her super happy for her. “Balika Vadhu is a legendary show. I feel Shivangi brings good luck to the shows as she is very dedicated and a hard-working individual. I feel Shivangi has a special blessing from God as in her presence, YRKKH could see new heights of success and I feel she will bring the same good luck for this new show and make it even more successful,” she said.

Moreover, she also added that she hoped that Shivangi shone in her new journey and that she believed the actress is creating history by bagging another lead role in a show this quickly. She also complimented Shivangi’s beautiful, raw look in the promo of the show. “She looked innocent, pretty and naïve; just what's required for the character. I feel, ladke pheeke padh gaye apni Shivangi ke saamne (She stole the light from the boys),” Ashita concluded.

