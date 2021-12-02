Balika Vadhu 2: Fans are overjoyed as Shivangi Joshi enters the show as Anandi

Shivangi Joshi is known for having played Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her acting chops. She had recently quit show after working in it for more than 5 years. Now the actress is back on TV screens as she will be portraying a very different role that of the grown up Anandi in the season 2 of Balika Vadhu. Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Her fans cannot keep calm and are beyond excited to see her in the show. Shivangi is trending on Twitter as ‘Shivangi returns as Anandi’. She has already started shooting for the show and yesterday her first episode was aired. The show took a leap of 10 years and Shivangi has entered along with Samridhi Bawa and Randeep Rai as the other leads.

A fan wrote, “She looks good with both. Anandi and Anand will make a cute pairing on other hand Anandi and Jigar pair giving some angst vibes this makes story more interesting hope they execute it well. SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI #ShivangiJoshi.” Another user wrote, “Feel such a great to see her as Anandi Keep going my girl @shivangijoshi10 i know you are perfect for this role and you are definitely gonna to hit the role ANANDI. All the love and wishes with you.” Other fan wrote, “She’s so cute and she looks so gorgeous!! SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI”. Another one wrote, “Her million dollars smile I'm in Officially love with ANANDI SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI”.

Take a look:

She looks good with both

Anandi and Anand will make a cute pairing on other hand Anandi and Jigar pair giving some angst vibes this makes story more interesting hope they execute it well.



SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI#ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/Sdskr3fufr — (@ParthianForLife) December 1, 2021

Feel such a great to see her as Anandi

Keep going my girl @shivangijoshi10 i know you are perfect for this role and you are definitely gonna to hit the role ANANDI

All the love and wishes with you



SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI#ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/CigoOI6E35 — Yashhhhhviiii (@ImYashvi) December 1, 2021

She’s so cute and she looks so gorgeous!!



SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/RqNVY0e1Y7 — _shivin_world_ (@shivi_momo_22) December 1, 2021

Her million dollars smile



I'm in Officially love with ANANDI



SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/HZvzl1etGo — (@Kajal_Shi) December 1, 2021

Love the first episode . Every thing is very amazing and attractive . ShIvI 's character is so simple bubbly cute girl . Leads ki entry bohot awesome thi maza aa gaya or usme Shivi ki soothing and cute voice yr..



SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI#ShivangiJoshi — @ShivangiJoshi(@shivi_pie) December 2, 2021

Shivangi has featured in many shows, including Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, Begusarai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



Also read- Balika Vadhu 2: Ashita Dhawan feels Shivangi Joshi 'will bring good luck to the show'; Here's why