Balika Vadhu 2, October 20, 2021, Written Update: Khimji grabs Premji by his collar

As the episode starts, Anandi feels lonely as Kankku leaves her when she gets a call. She manages to get Jigar to play with her as she challenges him to stop the game. Maadi Baa tells Khimji that the times have changed and so have the terms of the agreement they have had. Ratan lashes out at Premji as he brags about the comfort they gave Anandi. She reveals the hardships Anandi had to go through. Khimji is furious when he learns about it.

Jigar’s friends question his relation with Anandi as they see Anandi’s mangalsutra. Jigar vouches for Anandi and she thanks him for it. Jigar asks Anandi if she wishes to stay back with his family and Anandi denies it and asks him to come with her to her house instead.

Khimji feels betrayed when he learns about the hardships his daughter had to suffer and he grabs Premji by his collar. Maadi Baa asks Khimji to take his hands off Premji as he is standing in his daughter’s sasural. Maadi Baa says the decision has been made and Anandi will stay with them from now on. Sejal vows to protect her daughter and she tells them she is taking her back. Khimji tells Premji that he will fulfill the responsibilities of being Anandi’s father and protect her at any cost.

Anandi walks in to see her father being stopped by Premji and Diwali is happy at the turn of events. Premji and the rest of Sasural ask Anandi to stay back and Anandi tells them that she wants to go back to her home with her parents. Just as Anandi leaves with her parents, Premji tells them their relationship with Anandi will be over if they step out of the house with her. Everyone is shocked at Premji’s decision.

As the episode ends, Khimji decides to take his daughter back and he leaves the house with Anandi and Sejal.

Also Read| Balika Vadhu 2, October 19, 2021, Written Update: Premji feels betrayed