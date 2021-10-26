Balika Vadhu 2, October 25, 2021, Written Update; Premji kidnaps Anandi

As the episode starts, Anandi is seen playing with her toys. She shows Kalpesh one of her favorite dolls and tells him she missed it when she was in Raigarh. Back at Raigarh, Premji and Maadi Baa are seen discussing their plans to bring Anandi back home. As they come across Sejal, she wonders what they both are up to. Premji asks Sejal to make two glasses of Kesar milk for them and sends her away. Maadi Baa hands over the exact replica of Anandi’s favorite doll.

The next morning Anandi prepares to go to school and Premji is seen taking blessings from Maadi Baa to bring Anandi back home. Kalpesh informs Ratan that he will have to go to school early as he has extra classes. Anandi has to go to school all by herself as Leela and Dhingli have already left.

Just as Anandi is about to enter her school, Premji arrives in excitement to see her. Anandi is reluctant to talk to him and asks him if his issues with her father have been solved. At repeated requests of Premji, Anandi takes a look at the gifts Premji has brought for her. Premji shows her favorite doll and asks her to get in. Anandi tells him she has to be in class soon and Premji tells her he shall take care and asks her to get in.

Ratan makes Anandi's favorite dessert and waits for her to return. Kalpesh returns home as his class is over soon. After a while, Anandi notices that they aren’t going home and she asks Premji where they are going. Premji reveals his plans to take her to Raigarh. Anandi panics and tries to open the door and Premji makes sure she doesn’t open the door. As the episode ends, Anandi realizes that she can't escape.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

