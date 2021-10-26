Balika Vadhu 2, October 26, 2021, Written Update: Sejal questions Premji’s decision

As the episode starts, Anandi tells Premji, she has to go to the toilet and Premji stops the car. Anandi runs away and Premji goes after her. Anandi almost runs into a bike and Premji gets hold of her. He ties her hands and takes her back to the car. Anandi keeps telling him to take her back to her mother and Premji tells her, Sejal will be her mother from now on. Ratan informs Khimji that Anandi hasn’t come home and he goes to Dhingli’s house. Dhingli informs him, Anandi wasn’t at school today.

Khimji goes in search of Anandi and he comes across the beggar who saw Anandi being taken away by Premji. He keeps telling Khimji about a child being taken away, but he doesn’t take it seriously as the lady tells him that the beggar keeps blabbering all the time. At Raigarh, the family is shocked as they see Premji bring Anandi home by force. Kankku and Jigar ask him if Anandi is being tied up. Anandi begs everyone to let her go back to her home and Premji tells her that she will be staying with them from now on. Anandi keeps begging to let her go and Premji lashes out at her. Anandi tells Sejal how Premji tricked her to bring her here.

Diwali asks Premji what is going on and Premji takes Anandi to his room and informs her that he will lock the doors and windows so that she won’t run away. Dhingli blames herself as she didn’t wait for Anandi while going to school. Khimji suddenly remembers what the beggar told him and he thinks of filing a police complaint. As the episode ends, Sejal tells Premji that he can’t hide the fact that he has kidnapped Anandi.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

