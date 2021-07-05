  1. Home
Balika Vadhu 2 PROMO out: Makers introduce new Anandi as a newlywed bride

Balika Vadhu 2 second promo has been released by the channel. The video is trending on social media.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 05:09 pm
avika gor,Pratyusha Banerjee,Balika Vadhu 2 Balika Vadhu 2 PROMO out: Makers introduce new Anandi as a newlywed bride
The most popular television show, Balika Vadhu is coming back with the second season. The first promo has already been released which has also increased the excitement level among the fans. And now, the makers have released another promo. The show will explore the existing issue of child marriage in the country. The first season became very popular among the masses because of its gripping storyline. Avika Gor was seen as Anandi in the last season and later, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee played the young Anandi. 

In the new promo, a little Anandi is seen entering the house and she is then seen walking on a white desert. She has dressed up like a newlywed bride. The promo is captioned, “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye aa rahi hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu. #BalikaVadhu2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par.” The show's promo has been trending on social media. Fans in the comment section are demanding a second season of other popular shows.

The last promo showed a little girl playing with a wooden toy when her mother calls her. The second scene shows her as a child bride.  

Click here to view the promo: 

As reported the lead actors of the upcoming show are Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani. The show shooting has also started in Rajasthan. The reports also suggest Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla will be seen in pivotal roles. The show is likely to go on air in August this year.

Also Read: Popular show Balika Vadhu 2 teaser out: All things you should know about the upcoming show

