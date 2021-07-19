Balika Vadhu 2’s latest promo out: Anandi’s birth & her matrimonial alliance celebrated by the family; WATCH

Balika Vadhu 2, which has been creating a lot of buzz for a while now, will start airing from August 9, 2021.

One of the most popular television shows ‘Balika Vadhu’ is returning to the screen with its second season. Several promos of the show have been revealed by the makers and have garnered immense praise and attention from the viewers. In the first and mighty successful season of the show, Anandi was played by Avika Gor, while late actress Pratyusha Banerjee played the slightly older version of the character. Surekha Sikri, who made a special place in the hearts of the audience by playing the mighty popular character on the show, recently passed away at the age of 75.

Balika Vadhu 2 makers have revealed the latest promo of the much-anticipated show where they have shown the birth of Anandi and how her fate is decided for child marriage, the second she came into this world. With the second season of the show, makers are targeting to showcase the deep-rooted culture of child marriage. Shreya Patel has been signed to portray the much popular character of Anandi. The first scene of the promo showcases that a woman is giving birth in the house while many members of the family are waiting. In the next season, a baby girl is born and immediately named Anandi as a daughter and a bride to another family.

Avika in a recent conversation remembered Surekha Sikri as they both worked together for years in the first season of Balika Vadhu. Avika said, “It's a very sad day and I really hope that I get the learnings and I believe I can understand what all she meant by giving all that advice to us. There was a lot of meaning in literally everything she said. Today, I just realised that I wish I had spent more time with her to learn more because every day with her was like a school in itself.”

