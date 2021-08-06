Balika Vadhu 2: Sidharth Shukla, Avika Gor & Shashank Vyas send wishes to new cast; Recall their journey

Balika Vadhu Season 2 is set to premiere on Colors channel this week. In the second season, Shreya Patel will be seen as the new Anandi and the show will focus on her journey. The family drama highlights child marriage which is still prevalent in some parts. However, amid this, the cast of the first season is feeling nostalgic and excited. Over a decade ago, it became one of the most popular shows. Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas, Siddharth Shukla, and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee became a household names.

Sharing his experience, Sidharth Shukla (who played Shiv in season 1) said, "Balika Vadhu played an important part in my life and an extremely critical role in my career. I got a chance to work and learn with the best from the television industry and it surely holds a very special part in my heart. I am excited to hear the news of the new season. The show’s concept helped create a lot of awareness in the past, but Baal Vivaah is a social evil that unfortunately still exists, and we need to continue fighting this battle. I wish love and luck to the entire cast of Balika Vadhu season 2 as they embark on a powerful new journey.”

Avika Gor (who played chotti Anandi in season 1) said, "It will always be an extremely special show for me as not only it got me the opportunity to play such a beautiful character but also got me millions of fans who have showered me with love at every step. It's not just a show it's an emotion that I lived with for years. Balika Vadhu has been a milestone in my life and I'm sure that the second season will also captivate everyone. Our new Anandi is also all set to mesmerize the audience with her charm”

Congratulating the new cast Shashank Vyas (who played bada Jagya in season 1), said, “Balika Vadhu is the base of my career, and I got and learned a lot from the show. Even today the title track of the show takes me down memory lane and makes me feel nostalgic. When I got to know about the new season of Balika Vadhu, it felt like I am cherishing the moments and journey of five years. All the best to cast and crew of Balika Vadhu 2.”

Set in the Devgarh village of Gujarat, this is a story of two friends Premji (played by Sunny Pancholi) and Khimji (played by Anshul Trivedi) who get their infants married to strengthen their friendship and become a family. How will Anandi fight this? How will her life unfold?

