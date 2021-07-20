Balika Vadhu 2: Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel excited to play the lead pair in the show

Shreya Patel will be seen playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 while Vansh Sayani will be seen as Jigar.

Balika Vadhu starring Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee, which went on air in 2008, was an instant hit among the fans. The show was aired for eight years and had struck a chord with millions of hearts. And now after five years since Balika Vadhu went off air, the makers are set to launch the second season of this much talked about show. Yes! Balika Vadhu 2 is set to premiere from August 9, 2021. And while the makers have been sharing the promos of the show, there have been speculations about who will be playing the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2.

To note, Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel have been roped in the play the lead in the show and the duo is very excited about the same. Vansh will be seen playing the role of Jigar who has an innocent face and is extremely stubborn who often blackmails his mother to get things done. On the other hand, Shreya will be seen as Anandi who is strong, graceful, innocent and loves her family. Besides, she is brave and isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. Speaking about his character, Vansh stated that he is grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu 2. “Balika Vadhu came as an amazing opportunity and a very pleasant surprise for me. I was in love with Jigar's character when I got the brief, because of the playful way he carries himself. I could relate with him at a lot of levels and the audition was also very smooth. I am very grateful and would like to thank my producers and COLORS for giving me the opportunity of taking the baton ahead with Balika Vadhu 2,” he added.

On the other hand, Shreya can’t keep calm about playing the exemplary character of Anandi. She said, “I had heard a lot about Balika Vadhu when I was growing up and was very excited when I got a call to audition for Anandi's character. My family always told me that this character made a very special place in everyone’s heart and I will do my best to take forward the legacy. I feel Anandi and I both are similar in a lot of ways and I am very excited about this new journey.”

It will be interesting to see if Shreya and Vansh will be able to recreate Avika and Avinash’s magic on the small screen.

