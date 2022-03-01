‘Balika Vadhu- Anandi Ka Naya Safar’ begins on OTT with Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Raii & Samridh Bawa; WATCH

Daily soap Balika Vadhu- Anandi Ka Naya Safar turned towards OTT and is streaming on Voot now. The show has been shifted from television to digital. The show features Shivangi Joshi as Anandi, Randeep Raii as Anand and Samridh Bawa as Jiagr in the lead roles. To note, the show is a follow to the 2008 show of the same name that featured actress Avika Gor as the lead. On March 01, the makers released a new promo of Balika Vadhu- Anandi Ka Naya Safar on the official Instagram handle of Voot.

The latest promo features Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Raii and Samridh Bawa and it hints towards their love triangle. They also captioned the video. It says, Anandi aa chuki hai wapas lekar apne bade sapne, kya unhe sach karne me aap denge uska saath? Watch Balika Vadhu - Anandi ka naya safar, streaming now on Voot. @randeepraii @samridhbawa.” The lead cast of the show looked absolutely stunning in the promo and their fans too showered them with sweet comments in the comment section.

Watch promo here

Earlier, Shivangi Joshi who plays the role of Anandi, opened up on the show being shifted to digital from television. She said, "It will be a new journey with a new concept for Balika Vadhu on Voot. I am looking forward to it. The show has its own set of followers and has been doing well on the platform. With OTT's rise and the youth space, we intend to reach, I am hopeful we will create a space in the audience's hearts."

