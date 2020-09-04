Balika Vadhu fame Anjum Farooki becomes 'proud mother' of baby girl; Shares FIRST glimpse of her little angel

Anjum Farooki, who became a household name as Gauri with Balika Vadhu, has been blessed with a baby girl. She shared the first glimpse of her little munchkin, and it is adorable. Take a look.

Anjum Farooki, who became a household name as Gauri with Colors TV's popular show Balika Vadhu, is brimming with happiness. Well, Anjum has embraced parenthood and is now a mother of an adorable daughter. Yes, Anjum has been blessed with a baby girl, and she shared this 'happy' news with everyone through her social media handle. Anjum not only introduced her little angel to the world, but also shared the munchkin's first glimpse with everyone, and it is all things cute.

Sharing the picture of her baby girl's little and tender fingers on her Instagram handle, Anjum wrote welcomed her daughter. The actress also revealed the name for the baby girl and expressed her happiness of becoming a mother. She wrote, 'Welcome to the world little girl. Meet my daughter Haneya Syed.' She also mentioned a date, which happens to be the day Haneya was born, '28.08.2020.' Within moments of the post, her comment section has been filled with congratulatory messages. Her followers have been showering the newborn and the new mommy with love and blessings.

Take a look at Anjum Farooki's post here:

To note, Anjum was paired opposite Shashank Vyas in Balika Vadhu. She had opted-out of the daily soap for her marriage with Saqib Syed, who is in the merchant navy. The duo tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in December 2013. Not only the show, Anjum Farooki, bid goodbye to the entertainment industry post her marriage. She started her career as a Television reporter for a website, and then went on to do a TV show.

Here's wishing Anjum and her baby girl all the happiness. Congratulations on this new journey Anjum!

