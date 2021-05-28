Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda to participate in Bigg Boss 15? Claims she can win the show

Neha Marda confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15 and says she will be a strong contender if she enters the show.

Balika Vadhu was one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows on the silver screen. The show had a huge fan following and the audience was very intrigued by the plot of the show. The role of Gehna played by the remarkable actress Neha Marda was among the most popular roles on the show. The actress garnered a huge fan following from the show. She has also worked in other shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress has recently confirmed that she was approached by the makers of the top reality show Bigg Boss for its upcoming season.

The actress shared with India Today that she has been approached for Season 15 of Bigg Boss. She added that if she enters the show and goes inside the house then she can win the show. She said that she has been offered the show for the last four years and this year, she received the call for Bigg Boss 15. The actress said that she refused the show every time as she felt she could not do it.

The actress shared that she felt she will not be able to stay locked in a place with no contact with anyone. She felt that Bigg Boss was worth her but now the situation in which they are shooting is much like Bigg Boss. They have phones but they are cut off from the entire world. She said that everyone has adjusted to limited means, sometimes they are happy, and sometimes they are sad. She said that they are shooting in a bio bubble and they can't go outside or anybody from outside cannot meet them. It is like a mini-trial version of Bigg Boss.

Credits :Koi Moi

