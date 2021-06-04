Balika Vadhu fame Smita Bansal on finding ways to ‘work safely’: I can’t put so many precious lives in danger

In an interview, Television actress Smita Bansal spoke about being 'wary' about working on projects amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc and the recent surge in Covid cases has overburdened the country’s health care system. Amid this, several Bollywood actors and actresses have come forward to extend their support by arranging for essential medical infrastructure and using their social media handles as a means for them to reach out to communities in need. With the restrictions imposed in numerous places, including the state of Maharashtra, many film and television projects have moved to different cities to continue the shoot.

Now, Television actress Smita Bansal, who is popular for her roles in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, has opened up about how difficult it has been for her to work amid the pandemic. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress said she has been ‘wary’ about going to shoots. She explained that since she lives in a joint family and also has two young daughters, she has to be extra careful. “I can’t put so many precious lives in danger,” she said.

The actress explained that the current pandemic situation is ‘here to stay’ for some time and emphasized how important it is for everyone to find ways to ‘work’ safely since we can’t stay in our homes forever. She said that during these trying times, artists are suffering a lot. “The TV industry in any case has started work that has to be delivered every day and they’ve adapted to the new normal,” she added.

