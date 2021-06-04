  1. Home
  2. tv

Balika Vadhu fame Smita Bansal on finding ways to ‘work safely’: I can’t put so many precious lives in danger

In an interview, Television actress Smita Bansal spoke about being 'wary' about working on projects amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the details.
2462 reads Mumbai
Balika Vadhu fame Smita Bansal on finding ways to ‘work safely’: I can’t put so many precious lives in danger Balika Vadhu fame Smita Bansal on finding ways to ‘work safely’: I can’t put so many precious lives in danger
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc and the recent surge in Covid cases has overburdened the country’s health care system. Amid this, several Bollywood actors and actresses have come forward to extend their support by arranging for essential medical infrastructure and using their social media handles as a means for them to reach out to communities in need. With the restrictions imposed in numerous places, including the state of Maharashtra, many film and television projects have moved to different cities to continue the shoot.

Now, Television actress Smita Bansal, who is popular for her roles in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, has opened up about how difficult it has been for her to work amid the pandemic. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress said she has been ‘wary’ about going to shoots. She explained that since she lives in a joint family and also has two young daughters, she has to be extra careful. “I can’t put so many precious lives in danger,” she said.

The actress explained that the current pandemic situation is ‘here to stay’ for some time and emphasized how important it is for everyone to find ways to ‘work’ safely since we can’t stay in our homes forever. She said that during these trying times, artists are suffering a lot. “The TV industry in any case has started work that has to be delivered every day and they’ve adapted to the new normal,” she added.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu’s Avinash Mukherjee on maintaining fashion statement: Our clothes are reflection of us

Credits :Hindustan Times

You may like these
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta to play one of the leads in Balika Vadhu new season
Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda to participate in Bigg Boss 15? Claims she can win the show
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda looks gorgeous in a black bikini
Anup Soni reacts to Balika Vadhu director selling vegetables: Our team is getting in touch with him for help
COVID 19 circumstances forces Balika Vadhu director to sell veggies in hometown
Surekha Sikri in ICU: Hospital authorities inform she is not responding sufficiently