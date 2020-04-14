Balika Vadhu fame Smriti Khanna's birthday wish for husband Gautam Gupta is all things love; Take a look

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna has an adorable wish for husband Gautam Gupta on his birthday. Check it out.

Smriti Khanna became a household name after her stint in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Most of us are aware that the beautiful actress is expecting her first kid soon. While Smirti is brimming in happiness over this phase in her life, yesterday (April 13, 2020) was another reason for her to dance in merriment. Well, it was her handsome husband Gautam Gupta's birthday. Smriti took to her Instagram handle to share a love-filled emotional note on her hubby's birthday and the day all the more special for him.

Sharing a cute video of all their happy moments together. Smirti penned down a heartfelt note expressing her love for him. Calling Gautam the most precious gem, she wrote, 'If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you.' The actress further mentioned that of all these years that they have been together, this year needs to be celebrated to no limits, as they are going to soon embrace a beautiful journey together.

Since the country is in a lockdown, like many others, Gautam too celebrated his birthday indoors. However, Smriti feels that Gautam's this birthday will be cherished forever, as it is a time that they will not take granted for. Further exhibiting her love for Gautam, the actress said that she is immensely grateful she has him in her life and together they are weaving a beautiful life. She added that she feels incredibly blessed to be his wife and is yearning to embrace parenthood with him.

Well, if you're thinking what gift Smirti might have given Gautam owing to the lockdown scenario, the Yeh Hai Aashiqui also revealed it for us. Ending her heartwarming birthday wish on a sweet note, Smriti said, 'Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now.' Yes, the actress hinted at her delivery that seems to happen soon and we cannot wait to see them turn into parents now. It was indeed an adorable wish and spoke volumes of their love.

Take a look at Smriti's birthday wish for Gautam here:

Talking about the duo, they fell in love during their show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The duo started dating after the show got over and soon decided to take in a top-notch higher. They tied the knot on November 23 in a close-knit affair.

