Balika Vadhu to Pavitra Rishta: Popular TV shows that are coming back with new season

Popular television shows which left a mark on the minds of the audience are now returning. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has recently started with its third season.

The television, invented in 1927, has been an integral part of humans' life. With time, there has been a lot of evolution in the content of television. Serials especially family drama has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. From Hum Log to Malgudi Days, all series are remembered till date. Going a little ahead, a lot of transformation came in the content, and shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, etc. became popular.

And now, the makers are planning to return with the new season. Some have already released the second season and few are in the process. Recently, the promo of Balika Vadhu 2 was released. The show gained stardom because of highlighting the social stigma including child marriage in Indian society. There are also reports that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is also coming. But an official confirmation is still awaited. However, the search for lead actors has been started and some known actors have also been approached.

Going ahead with this conversation, let’s take a look at the popular television shows that are returning with another season:

1. Balika Vadhu 2:

The show will start next month and will be premiered on August 9. Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel will be seen playing the lead roles in the show. The promos have been released and it has only increased the excitement among the audience. The first season was aired in the year 2008 and went off air in 2016. Avika Gor played younger Anandi's role and became famous.

2. Pavitra Rishta 2.0:

The shooting of the show has started. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s season one is still hailed by fans. The actress will be seen playing the role of Archana and Manav’s role will be essayed by Shaheer Sheikh.

3. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain:

The popular show starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the first season. They had won many hearts with a heart-touching storyline and perfect chemistry. Now, as per the latest reports, the makers are planning next season of the show. The reports claimed that and Nakuul Mehta have been approached but nothing has been finalised yet.

4. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3:

The makers have released the third season of the show and it has got an overwhelming response from the audience. The show highlights changing dynamics of the relationship with time. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes.

5. Sasural Simar Ka 2:

This popular show made Dipika Kakar an overnight star. She became a household name. The second season is also released but with a different cast. She was seen for some time in it.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2: Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel excited to play the lead pair in the show

Credits :Zoom Entertainment

Share your comment ×