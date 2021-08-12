Balika Vadhu’s Avika Gor pens a romantic note for Milind Chandwani as they celebrate 2 years of togetherness

Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor is dating Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani and the couple is celebrating 2 years of togetherness. The couple has been currently vacationing in the breathtaking valleys of Sonamarg, Kashmir. Avika Gor took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with a mountain view in the backdrop. The couple is standing on the vast horizon of lush greenery completely in love. The actress took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for beau. Avika in the note professed her love and adoration of Milind.

Sharing the lovely picture, Avika wrote in the caption, “2 years of knowing this human! My human! My life is filled with utmost Joy & Love because of you! @milindchandwani Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo’s favourite! (I’m still trying to make peace with that) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I’m so blessed I promise to celebrate every moment with you!." Fans of the couple reacted affectionately in the comment section and wrote complimentary things about the two of them.

Take a look at the post:

Avika recently spoke to us about the second season of Balika Vadhu and said, “It's a great feeling to know that the show is still relevant even after more than a decade. It truly is a labor of love. We have rallied really hard and made Balika Vadhu with a lot of love. Surekha Ji passed recently and it was shattering. She would be proud today and I am very happy and routing for the team. Those are big boots to fill in and I hope the show lives up to the billing.”

