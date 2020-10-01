  1. Home
Balrampur Case: Gauahar Khan heartbroken over brutal incident; Says ‘These rapists should be hanged to death’

As Balrampur rape case shook the nation, Gauahar Khan expressed her anger over the disgusting act and sought justice for the daughters of the nation.
Mumbai
The nation has witnessed a massive outrage these days and the reason is the loss of two young souls in two different brutal rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Just a day after, a 19 year old actress lost her life after being gang raped and assaulted in Hathras, another young woman succumbed to the grave injuries she suffered during a brutal gangrape in Balrampur. The incidents have sent down a wave of shock across the country. Not just, aam aadmi or politicians, but several celebrities have condemned the incident.

Joining them, Gauahar Khan also expressed her anger over the Balrampur rape case and stated that she feels heartbroken with the incident and the cruelty that the victim had experienced. Calling it a disgusting act, the Bigg Boss 7 winner also demanded strict action against the accused with no mercy. “It is heartbreaking to see so much hatred around. A totally disgusting act. I feel gutted reading about such cruelty. These rapists should be hanged to death. #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur #JusticeForIndiasDaughters,” Gauahar tweeted.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s tweet about Balrampur Rape case:

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities had also condemned the incident including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and others.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Gauahar will be seen gracing the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. It is reported that the former Bigg Boss contestant will be entering the house and will be seen giving new challenges to the contestants of the fourteenth season of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauhar Khan is coming to make new rules for the contestants on Salman Khan’s show

Credits :Gauahar Khan's Twitter

