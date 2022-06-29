Banni Chow actress Ulka Gupta opens up on her relationship with Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie has been one of the most popular shows on the TV screens for the past year. The show has been topping the TRP for many weeks as people like the twists and turns of the show. Lead Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are creating quite a buzz with their romantic chemistry. There is another show, Banni Chow Home Delivery, which is getting quite popular for its new concept and excellent acting of the lead Ulka Gupta. The two shows had combined recently for a special episode, and the two actresses forged a good bond on the sets.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an interview with Ulka Gupta, TellyChakkar revealed about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more.

On being asked about her bond with Sumbul and she revealed, “She is a sweetheart, we met at the integration episode and we clicked. We bonded the moment we met and Sumbul is very supportive, we are quite a similar kind of personality. The next we met at Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and we didn't need anyone, as we were enjoying ourselves. We keep visiting each other set, surprise each other, it feels like we are in a relationship. If we want to open our hearts out, we have each other. Sumbul and I are in a cute relationship.”

Ulka is back on screen after a six-year hiatus. Talking about her comeback on the small screen, Ulka shared with IANS, "It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down south, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with." The actress was last seen in the show Jhansi Ki Rani.

