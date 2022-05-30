Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta learns cooking from Chef Nisha Madhulika to ace her role

Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show airing on Star Plus, but in a very short span of time, it has garnered the attention of the audience. It is because of the unique concept of the show and the excellent acting of the cast. The show portrays a story about a young girl named 'Banni', played by Ulka Gupta, an entrepreneur who runs a food delivery service.

According to the makers, Ulka Gupta learned to cook good food from some real-life chefs to get into the skin of her character in the show. Banni's one such inspiration is Nisha Madhulika, a very well-known YouTube personality, and restaurant consultant. With a common space of interest, both, real-life and reel life chefs, wish to inspire others through their food stories.

In the recent youtube video of Nisha Madhulika, people will witness that she will teach Ulka Gupta aka Banni, a new recipe of Poha-Shimla Mirch Ke Cutlet. Both the personalities will talk about their love for food, their journey, and secret nuskhas for their viewers.

Nisha Madhulika was all praises for Ulka Gupta portraying the role of Banni. On the association, the YouTuber commented that "It was really great to work with Bunni. Banni is a very loveable and authentic character from Star Plus's upcoming offering and I felt like I was working with my daughter. For me, the show Banni Chow Home delivery has a special meaning because it has roots in Rajasthan and my ethos and cuisine are similar to the setting of this show. The best thing is food has a special place in this show. I have always believed that food can be a very powerful force to bring families together. In Banni Chow Home Delivery you get to see a story around this. I will be watching eagerly."

Banni aka Ulka Gupta also spoke about her incredible experience working with her idol, Nisha Madhulika, "It was a wonderful experience and I am delighted to meet my inspiration and cook alongside her. Her persona, dedication to being a home chef, female entrepreneur, and motivator matched that of my character Banni on Star Plus’s show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Her story from being a housewife to a cooking star has inspired many. My character wishes to do the same. Our story proves that you're never too old or too young to pursue your dream. And, of course, our love of cooking is what brings us both together. Through this association, the viewers will witness our similar journey.”

The show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' will start airing from 30th May 2022, every Monday To Saturday at 9 pm.

