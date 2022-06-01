Banni Chow Home Delivery: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi & Anushka Sen accept 'The Banni Challenge'

'Banni Chow Home Delivery' is all set to break the TRP records as it goes on floors. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles. Ulka Gupta popularly known for her role in 'Jhansi Ki Rani', has been roped in to essay the role of Banni. Ever since the trailer was out, the audience has been very excited to witness Ulka and Pravisht's magic on-screen. As a part of the promotion activity, Star Plus has introduced an interesting challenge on social media.

To grab the attention of the audience and create a buzz about the show, the makers have introduced a fun campaign called ‘#TheBanniChallenge’ The campaign is launched on Instagram with an aim to unlock media and bridge digital and traditional audiences. Star Plus has joined hands with the top Television leading actresses like Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Anushka Sen, who will be a part of this fun activity and challenge others to participate. According to the challenge, they take a cue from the patent dialogue used by the protagonist Banni aka Ulka Gupta on the show.

Hina, Divyanka, and Anushka share a video as they accept 'The Banni Challenge':

Hina, Divyanka, and Anushka took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a video as they accepted the ‘#TheBanniChallenge’. In the video, the actresses can be seen reciting the patent dialogue of Banni and in the caption they wrote, "Daal baati choorma, gattey ka saag, kandon ka saag, teensli, shaahi gobhi, shaahi baingan, chatpati turayi, lassan ki chutney, aur saath mein mhara laad, dulaar, mamta free. Yeh hai Banni Chow Home Delivery! Mushkil to tha, magar naamumkin nahin. Kya meri tarah aap bhi kar sakte hain is challenge ko complete? To banaaiye apna version aur kijiye use post #TheBanniChallenge ke saath. Aur haan! Dekhna na bhoolein, StarPlus ka nayaa show, #BanniChowHomeDelivery, aaj raat, theek 9 baje."

Ulka Gupta on Banni Chow Home Delivery:

Ulka is back on screen after a six-year hiatus. Talking about her comeback on the small screen, Ulka says: "It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down south, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with."

About Banni Chow Home Delivery:

The storyline revolves around Banni, a young, beautiful girl, who is an entrepreneur at a very young age, and successfully runs a food home-delivery business in Jodhpur that she proudly calls Banni Chow Home Delivery. Essayed by Ulka Gupta, Banni is a fierce yet soft soul who gives love in return for love but won’t hesitate to spew fire for fire. Ulka is cast opposite Pravisht Mishra, who would play a disabled character named Yuvaan.

Also Read: Banni Chow Home Delivery Episode 1 Review: Decent watch but nothing majorly missed if skipped