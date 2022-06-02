Banni Chow Home Delivery: Rajendra Chawla roped in to play a pivotal role in Ulka Gupta's show

Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra starrer 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' has been the talk of the town for a quiet few days now. The storyline of the show revolves around Banni, a young, beautiful girl, who is an entrepreneur at a very young age, and successfully runs a food home-delivery business in Jodhpur that she proudly calls Banni Chow Home Delivery. Essayed by Ulka Gupta, Banni is a fierce yet soft soul who gives love in return for love but won’t hesitate to spew fire for fire. Ulka is cast opposite Pravisht Mishra, who would play a disabled character named Yuvaan.

Actors like Harsh Vasishth and Parvati Sehgal will also be seen essaying pivotal roles in this daily soap. Another immensely popular actor who has been roped in to play an important role is Rajendra Chawla. Rajendra's role is going to be in a positive light as he is seen getting Banni in their plush house and pays Banni thrice the amount that she charges. He pays her extra to ensure that Yuvaan aka Pravisht's disabled character eats the food prepared by her as he wants to cure his grandson at any cost.

Rajendra Chawla opens up on his character Devraj Rathod in Banni Chow Home Delivery:

Sharing details of his character in the show, Rajendra shares that he will essay the character of Dadaji - Devraj Rathod, which will highlight the bond between grandpa and grandchild. Speaking about his role, the actor shares that Devraj is a fun-loving character who involves a lot of emotional and positive touches that the audience will see as the show progresses.

He further shares, "In the show, I am most attached to my grandson and the audience might relate to this unique bond. My character will unfold many shades of grandpa who is on a secret mission. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."

Ulka Gupta on Banni Chow Home Delivery:

Ulka is back on screen after a six-year hiatus. Talking about her comeback on the small screen, Ulka says, "It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down south, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with."

'Banni Chow Home Delivery' will air on Star Plus from Monday To Saturday at 9 pm.

Also Read: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi & Anushka Sen accept 'The Banni Challenge'