Bappi Lahiri Demise: Aly Goni, Akansha Puri, Mouni Roy and others pay respects to the late music composer

Veteran singer and disco king of India, Bappi Lahiri passed away recent on 16th February. According to reports, he died due to obstructive sleep apnea. The music composer was 69 years old when set for his heavenly abode. The sad news has come just 10 days after the sad demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. As the news went viral, numerous celebs paid tribute to the late music composer.

