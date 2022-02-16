Bappi Lahiri Demise: Aly Goni, Akansha Puri, Mouni Roy and others pay respects to the late music composer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Feb 16, 2022 11:37 AM IST  |  7.3K
   
mouni roy,bappi lahiri,news & gossip,Akansha Puri,Aly Goni
Bappi Lahiri Demise: Aly Goni, Akansha Puri, Mouni Roy and others pay respects to the late music composer
Advertisement

Veteran singer and disco king of India, Bappi Lahiri passed away recent on 16th February. According to reports, he died due to obstructive sleep apnea. The music composer was 69 years old when set for his heavenly abode. The sad news has come just 10 days after the sad demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. As the news went viral, numerous celebs paid tribute to the late music composer.

Actress Akansha Puri shared a post as she wrote, “We all will miss you Bappi Da R.I.P #bappilahiri sir”

See her post-

Aly Goni shared post-

aly_goni_con.jpg

Mouni Roy shared- 

mouni_bappi_da_condolence.jpg

Paras Chhabra post- 

paras_chhabra_con.jpg

nishant_bhat_post.jpeg

pratik_post.jpeg

nikki_tamboli_post.jpeg

shraddha_arya_post.jpeg

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!