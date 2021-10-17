Bappi Lahiri to grace Bigg Boss 15; Salman Khan teases Afsana Khan by calling her ‘Female Bappi Da’

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 house is giving us festive vibes. The housemates, who are away from their family this year, will be missing many festivals. And to make them feel at home, the makers ensure to celebrate festival inside the house. And this time to make it more special, they have brought veteran singer Bappi Lahiri into the show. The channel has shared the promo video on its Instagram handle where Salman Khan, the host, is seen welcoming the singe.

The video opens with the song playing ‘I am a disco dancer’ and contestants dancing. On the other hand, Salman Khan is seen praising Bappi Lahiri and said that he has given some amazing songs to Bollywood. He further teases Afsana Khan and called her ‘female Bappi Da’. And everyone starts laughing. She even claimed that she also loves to wear gold jewelry a lot. Later Salman is also seen dancing to the songs. The veteran singer is very happy.

The video is captioned as ‘Aaj #BB15 ke jungle mein aa rahe hain ‘Bappi Da’, contestants ke saath apne career ki Golden Jubilee manane! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 PM sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.’

Click here to view the promo:

To note, Salman Khan has schooled Afsana Khan for age-shaming Shamita Shetty. He told her that now she will decide who is what and call them buddhi. He even called himself Buddha. The other housemates appreciated the host.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Afsana Khan for age shaming Shamita Shetty; Calls himself ‘buddha’