Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta collaborate for a film on Coronavirus lockdown titled 'Choices'

Television's cutest couple Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta are all set to spread the magic of their charm again as they have joined hands for a film 'Choices, which revolves around how relationships have changed during the COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more.
Barkha and Idraneil Sengupta are one of the cutest couples in the Indian Television, and there's no doubt about it. The two tied the knot in 2008, and with their 12 years of togetherness, they are sending couple goals across. Like many other couples, the two met each other on the sets of their show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam in 2006, where they played the lead duo. Their onscreen chemistry set the TV screens ablaze, and the two soon surprised everyone by becoming a real-life couple. They are leading a happy married life since then. 

Now the couple has come up with a sweet surprise for their fans who love to see them together onscreen. Yes, the duo has collaborated for a film together, titled 'Choices'. It revolves around the concept of the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The two will be playing the leads, in this dark humor film. The film tries to show how the relationship of a couple is challenged under lockdown suddenly, and how a minuscule virus is testing their marriage. 

Talking about the same, Barkha said that since it wad lockdown and everyone was at home, Damini and Raaj got in touch with the couple. They shared the concept with her and Indraneil. Barkha and Indraneil though that the concept was very real and relevant in today's times. The script was fantastic and it sounded interesting and something nice. 

'Choices' is shot under lockdown uniquely and remotely, adhering to the social distancing rules. About the same, Barkha mentioned that creating the whole thing on our own was the most interesting part. Not only acting, but the duo did the camera work, the art direction, and also donned the director's hat. She said that it has been a learning experience to explore new facets of the entertainment industry which they kind off missed in the past.

Sharing his experience about working on 'Choices', Indraneil said that they thought it was a good chance for them to express themselves creatively and get involved in a good project. He said that the story of the film interesting, human, contemporary, and beautifully written. Though everything was to be done by Barkha and him, he revealed that  Damini and Raaj were always there to direct and help them. Indraneil said that it is tougher than it sounds, but altogether, it has been a very enjoyable learning experience. He has learnt and realized a lot of hard work goes on at every level in the filmmaking process, and he has developed more respect for everyone. 

Choices is written by Damini K Shetty, while it is directed by Damini and Raaj Shetty. Apart from Barkha and Indraneil the film also has Karanvir Mehra and Deeksha Sonalkar in cameo appearances. 

