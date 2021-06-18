Barkha Sengupta refutes reports of trouble in marriage with Indraneil Sengupta: ‘Neil and I are fine’

Barkha Sengupta clears rumors of issues in her marriage as she says these things are a part of showbiz.

There have been ongoing rumors about the trouble in the paradise of the couple Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta. As per reports, there has been a rift in the marriage of the couple due to actor Indraneil's closeness with his co-star in his upcoming film, Ishaa Saha. The popular actress Barkha Sengupta talked with BT and shared her views on the ongoing rumour. She said, “I am not taking this seriously. Such rumors become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don't feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine.”

The actress was asked if the rumour has emerged from her husband doing numerous Bengali movies. She said that he is in Kolkata only when he has worked there, other times he is in Mumbai. She added that they are very busy with their work and they are focusing on their work assignments.

For the unversed, the rumor of an affair between Indraneil and Ishaa Saha started when they started doing a movie together, named Tarulotar Bhoot. For the shoot of the movie, the duo had to travel to remote villages of West Bengal and they had stayed there for some time.

On being asked about the rumor, Indraneil has said, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. I do not know what is the source of this, but all these are merely rumors. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only when there is work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumors popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it.”

Actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barka are happily married for the past 13 years and they have a nine-year-old daughter.

Also read- Actor Indraneil Sengupta quashes rumours of his alleged affair: 'Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine'

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×