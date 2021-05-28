Barrister Babu: Kanika Mann to play grown up Bondita post leap in the show; To begin shoot soon

Kanika Mann, who is known for her role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is said to have been roped in to play the lead role for Bondita in Barrister Babu.

Colors TV’s popular show Barrister Babu, which features Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra in the lead, has been the talk of the town since its inception. While the show won a lot of appreciation for its storyline, Bondita aka Aurra and Anirudh aka Pravisht’s chemistry has also garnered a lot of praises. And while Barrister Babu continues to enjoy a massive viewership, it is reported that the show is set to witness a leap following which Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann will be seen playing the role of Bondita.

Yes! Your read it right. According to a report published in Times of India, Kanika has been roped in to play the grown up Bondita post leap in Barrister Babu. “Kanika will start shooting in two to three days. Initially, it is going to be a promo shoot,” a source was quoted saying. Interestingly, several actresses were being considered for the role along with Reem Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur, but it was Kanika who was finally zeroed in for the role. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that makers had planned this leap for early this year.

However, it was put on hold given the second wave of COVID 19 taking over the nation. Now the sow will undergo the leap in the next few weeks. “The makers are waiting for restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra to start the shoot with the actors post the leap. The shooting with the new cast might happen in June last week or July first week,” the source added.

