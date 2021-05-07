Barrister Babu Plot Twist: Sadiya Siddiqui to enter as Thakuma, more trouble to mount for Bondita & Anirudh

Sadiya Siddiqui talks about her role as Thakuma in the TV show Barrister Babu, as she compares her own and Thakuma’s viewpoint.

The famous daily soap Barrister Babu has been getting immense attention for its unique storyline and excellent acting. The exciting plot of the show keeps the viewers engaged and there has also been an increased viewership over the time of the release of the show. The constant twists and turns of the show make it one of the most popular shows on TV. As per the new plot twist of the show, there will be the entry of Sadiya Siddiqui in the serial. She will be playing the role of Thakuma, who is Bondita’s grandfather’s younger sister.

The character of Thakuma is of a strong-willed and confident woman, who has suffered a lot in her life. She is shown very angry at the annulment of the marriage of Bondita and Anirudh. Hence, she uses different tactics to make their life full of troubles. Her views on life and society are very different from Bondita, which leads to their frequent clashes.

Sadiya Siddiqui opened up about her role on the show as she says that she is very delighted to play the role. She finds the role challenging as it is very different from the way she thinks in real life. She added that Thakuma is regressive and believes in old traditional social norms. She has an affection for Bondita but she has a misogynist approach towards life. She is bound by her traditional belief system, which states women are below men. She added that she is eager to see the viewer's response to the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

