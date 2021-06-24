Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert: Anirudh plans to send Bondita to London for studies

The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu is set to witness some high voltage drama tonight.

Colors popular social drama Barrister Babu, starring Pravisht Mishra and Aura Bhatnagar, has been winning hearts since its inception. The show has managed to keep the audience intrigued with interesting twists and turns in the plot. So far, we have seen that while Anirudh (played by Pravisht) is keen to make Bondita (played by Aura) a barrister, Thakuma wants to get her married as soon as possible. Interestingly, both of them are putting in all efforts to accomplish their plans. In fact, Thakuma had been coming up with proposals to get Bondita married at the earliest.

In the upcoming episode of Barrister Babu, we will see Thakuma bailing out Anirudh from jail following and Bondita is relieved to see him safe and sound. Soon Anirudh will reach Das house and will Thakuma about his plan to send Bondita to London. He tells her that Bondita will go to London and become a barrister by hook or crook. This isn’t all. Anirudh also warns Thakuma that her dream to get Bondita married will not be fulfilled. While Bondita agrees with Anirudh’s plan to send her to London, she decides to walk towards him but will suddenly fall holding her leg in pain.

It will be interesting to see if Anirudh will be able to fulfil his dream of making Bondita a barrister. On the other hand, as Thakuma is strictly against Bondita and Anirudh’s relationship, we wonder how will she stop Anirudh from sending Bondita for further studies to make her an independent woman.

