Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert: Bondita is SHOCKED as groom’s family confirms the wedding proposal

In the upcoming episode, Thakuma will be seen coming up with a wedding proposal for Bondita.

Colors TVs popular show Barrister Babu starring Aura Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra, has been one of the most talked about social dramas on Indian television. The show has been making the headlines ever since it was launched and has managed to keep the audience intrigued with interesting twists and turns. So far, we have seen how Anirudh (played by Pravisht) is making every possible effort to ensure that Bondita (played by Aura) gets her education right and is also fighting all the odds. On the other hand, Thakuma has emerged as the biggest obstacle to this.

While she has disapproved of Anirudha and Bondita’s friendship, Thakuma also doesn’t want Bondita to study. And now in the coming episode, Thakuma will be seen trying to make plans to get Bondita to marry once again. In the upcoming episode, Thakuma will be seen inviting the groom’s family to the Das house to meet Bondita. She will even force Bondita to serve the guests following which they will confirm the proposal and give her a gold coin as a token. This will take Bondita by surprise as she will realise that she is the female prospect here.

Shocked by this Bondita will be mighty upset with Thakuma expresses her disappointment towards her. She will even reject the marriage proposal. While Thakuma is keen to get her married soon, it will be interesting to see if Anirudh will be able to save Bondita once again or will the little girl will be married off forcefully.

