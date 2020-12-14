Barrister Babu SPOILER ALERT: Bondita's team to give a tough fight to Saudamani's team; Will the girls win?

In the upcoming episode of Colors TV's show Baarister Babu, Bondita's team of girls from Hiramandi will give a tough fight to Saudamani's team of boys. Who will win? Read on to find out.

Barrister Babu is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Starring Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita and Pravisht Mishra as Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary, the show is loved for its progressive storyline. Though it is fairing well in the TRP race, quite often it surprises everyone by taking a place in the top five, toppling several popular shows in the number game.

The current track of this Colors TV drama is quite interesting and has created a curiosity among viewers, as they want to know who will win. Confused? Well, as per the current story there's a major face-off between Bondita's team and Saudamini's team. Anirudh and Bondita are trying their level best to educate and prepare the girls for the competition. These girls, who were rescued from the brothel are ignorant, lazy, and greedy. However, after consistent efforts by Bondita and Anirudh, the girls will buckle up and learn well. Yes, the girls will prep up to give a 'tough fight' to Saudamini and a team of boys.

But, this battle will lead to some unexpected twists and turns and will get ugly as one important character will lose his/her life. Well, only time will tell who will have to make the huge sacrifice, but the track is certainly leaving viewers enthralled. Not only the audience, but little Aurra is also liking this 'exciting track of the show.

The young actress recently opened up about her bond with her co-stars off-screen and the masti that they do. I have always loved being a part of such competitions and of course winning them. While my co-actors, even the boys, are my competitors on screen, off-screen we are all friends. All of us had a lot of fun between takes, and I am sure that viewers will love this track, expressed Aurra Bhatnagar.

Well, are you excited about the upcoming twists in Barrister Babu? Who do you think will win - Saudamani's team of boys or Pravisht and Bondita's team of girls? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

