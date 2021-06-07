Barrister Babu SPOILER ALERT: Thakuma kills Roopa aka Anirudh; A big twist to unfold

The Barrister Babu show is heading for a major twist in the coming episodes. Viewers will witness a high voltage drama.

The Colors channel’s show Barrister Babu is one of the most-watched shows on television. The show features Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita and Pravisht Mishra as Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary. The plot revolves around a child bride who is married to Barrister and how her husband fights against society for her education. He wishes her to become a barrister. However, as per the sources, viewers will witness a major twist in the upcoming episodes. In tonight’s episode, Bondita manages to get an approval letter from the visa office.

On their way out, Anirudh expresses that as soon as they receive a call from London's school, they'll have to leave. She agrees but worries about her appetite once she starts living in London. Anirudh comforts her and says that he'll always be by her side. Meanwhile back at Das kothi, Thakuma got to know from Rimjhim that Roopa is actually Anirudh and gets infuriated as she plans to get to the depth of the matter. Tapur arrives and informs that Anirudh and Bondita are back. Thakuma gears up to counter Roopa.

Meanwhile, Bondita alerts him. Roopa acknowledges the same and runs away, Thakuma runs behind him. As we see the chase is on, Roopa brings Thakuma to the women's bathing area and tricks her that he has fallen into the water on being pushed hard. On the other hand, Thakuma gets shaken up as she understands the fact that Roopa is no more. Later on the exit of Thakuma, it gets revealed that Roopa a.k.a. Anirudh wasn't dead but had executed the super-efficient plan of Bondita which made Thakuma responsible for Roopa's death.

Also Read: Pravisht Mishra dresses up as a woman for Barrister Babu; says he love such challenges

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×