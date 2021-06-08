Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert: Thakuma wants Anirudh to stay mum about Roopa’s death

The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu will witness some high voltage drama that will leave you intrigued.

Barrister Babu, starring Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead, has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television courtesy its impressive storyline. So far, we have seen that Anirudh (played by Pravisht) has been fighting all the odds to educate Bondita (played by Aurra) and has even transformed into Roopa to be with her at Thakuma’s house. On the other hand, Thakuma has been putting in all the efforts to restrict Bondita from studying. Amid this, Barrister Babu is all set to witness yet another twist in the storyline.

In the upcoming episode, Anirudh will be seen entering Das house when Rimjhim will obstruct him trying to remind him of the clause that was set earlier. However, he will retort cleverly and will trap Thakuma with the allegation of murder. On the other hand, Rimjhim will convince Kaka saying that it is the right time for him to quietly leave the house. However, soon Kaka’s secret will be exposed and Thakuma will realise that he was bluffing everyone all these days. Upset with this, Thakuma will ask Anirudh to stay quiet about Roopa’s death.

It will be interesting to see if Anirudh will pay heed to Thakuma’s request. Besides, now he will also have to look out for a new way to help Bondita fulfil her dream of becoming a barrister. Will he succeed or will Thakuma create a new hinderance for Anirudh and Bondita and will manage to shatter their dream of educating the little girl.

