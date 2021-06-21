Barrister Babu SPOILERS: Show to take 8 years leap; This actress to play young Bondita

The show Barrister Babu very popular among the masses. The show shows how a man fights all odds just to ensure Bondita gets her education.

The Colors popular show Barrister Babu is entertaining the audience a lot. The different story and actors’ performances are stealing the limelight. The show is among the favourites of the audience. And now there is a report that the show is planning to take a leap. Yes, you are reading right. The show will be taking 8 years leap and small Bondita will be seen as a grown-up girl. In the show, Anirudh (played by Pravisht) is making every possible effort to ensure that Bondita (played by Aura) gets her education right and is also fighting all the odds.

And now after leap Anchal Sahu will be seen as grown-up Bondita. Earlier, there were reports that Kanika Mann will be playing the role. But the actress said that she will not be doing it as she has already signed another project on OTT. The actress is popular for her role Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Coming back to the show, Pravisht will be seen in the show. Currently, the audience loves to see small Bondita. It will be really interesting to see will they accept young Bondita or not?

Anchal Sahu is known for her role in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She has also been part of the films--Mardaani 2 and Girlfriend Chor.

Till now, viewers have seen that Thakumaa wants Bondita to get married again. She has even a new family to see her. She even forced Bondita to serve them and in return, she gets a gold coin as a token. Bondita understood that they are the groom's family. She becomes upset.

Also Read: Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert: Bondita is SHOCKED as groom’s family confirms the wedding proposal

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×