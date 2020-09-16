  1. Home
  2. tv

Barun Sobti is all set to enthrall fans as Yusuf Qureshi in Halahal; Says 'I've lived the character everyday'

Barun Sobti recently opened up about his character in his upcoming movie 'Halahal.' Here's what he has to say about playing Yusuf Qureshi in the film.
66966 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:25 pm
Barun Sobti became a household name with Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Sanaya Irani. With his acting prowess and performance, Barun craved a special place in the hearts of the audience. The talented actor then shifted his attention to films with Tu Hai Mera Sunday followed by a web show Asur. Barun's fans have been missing on the small screen, and now there's some good news for them. 

No, Barun is not coming back with a daily soap, but the handsome hunk is all set to enthrall everyone with his upcoming movie 'Halahal.' It is a crime thriller inspired by true events, starring Barun and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. Barun will be seen essaying the role of Yusuf Qureshi in Halahal. The actor recently opened up about what makes this film different, his character, and his shooting experience. 'It is a well-written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project, said Barun.

Sharing how he sunk into his  Barun said, 'I have lived this character every day and it was was an absolute ball for me. It might be difficult for a lot of people to understand, but every day that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home!' 

Halahal is a gripping tale of a father, who is in search of the truth behind his daughter’s mysterious demise. Helmed by Randeep Jha, Halahal is filled with suspense, and will premiere on 21st September 2020 on Eros Now! So are you excited to see Barun Sobti spread the magic of his acting chops in this crime-based story? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

