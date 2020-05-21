Barun Sobti has THIS to say when asked about favourite co actor and his answer will surprise you

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star Barun Sobti was recently asked to name his favourite co-actor and his reaction will leave you surprised. Read on to know more.

Barun Sobti is one of the most loved celebrities on Indian Television. The talented actor made his debut on TV with Star Plus show Shraddha in 2009. However, he became a household name over with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011 opposite . The show became an instant hit, and the duo received immense love for their sparkling chemistry. Even today, Barun called as Arnav Singh Raizada by many of his fans, and we're not surprised owing to awe-inspiring performance on the show.

However, the actor has been away from the small screen for quite some time and fans are missing him. But, he surely knows how to keep his fans engaged, and his now wowing them with his acting chops on web-shows. Yes, Barun has more or less taken a digital route and is now enthralling the audience with his web series. The actor was last seen in a psycho-crime thiller titled Asur, which also starred Arshad Warshi, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, and Gaurav Arora. It received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Since the actor has been associated with the world of acting and entertainment for more than a decade now, he has worked with numerous actors. With most of his co-stars, Barun still shares a warm bond. In a recent chat with a leading online portal, Barun was asked to name his favorite co-actor to date, and the handsome hunk's answer will leave you surprised. When asked to reveal this favourite co-actor, Barun did not have a straight and concrete answer. He said that he likes everyone he has shared the screen with. Yes, you read that right! Barun took a diplomatic turn and played safe. The report quoted, 'First, he fumbled a bit and then said that he loved everyone he has worked with so far.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss Barun on TV? Did you like his performance in Asur? Let us know in the comment section below.

