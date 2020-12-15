Barun Sobti marks his Instagram debut; IPKKND co star Sanaya Irani welcomes him with a quirky post

Barun Sobti is finally on Instagram! The actor has made his debut on the social media network, leaving his fans elated. His Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani has welcomed him with a fun-loving post.

Instagram is the most popular medium among celebrities to interact with their fans. Now, after a long wait, one of the entertainment world's much-loved actor has marked his debut on Instagram. We're talking about Barun Sobti. Yes, the talented actor is finally on Instagram, and his fans couldn't be happier.

Barun created his official Instagram handle yesterday (December 14, 2020), as he shared a dashing picture of himself. Known to keep his personal life private, Barun expressed that he is ready to adapt to change and start a new journey with his gram debut. He greeted the Insta fam with a motivational quote, and they welcomed him with open arms. 'Change is the only Constant. It's Happening! Time to make the Magic Happen. Hello, Insta Fam,' wrote Barun as he shared his excitement for this new beginning. The handsome hunk also shared the news of his Instagram debut on his Twitter handle.

Within a few hours, Barun's debut on Instagram caught attention, and he already has an Insta family of 40 thousand plus members. Barun's former co-star, Akshay Dogra, commented on his post, as he asked for a party. 'Where is lunch tomorrow bro?' Akshay commented.

, Barun's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon welcomed on Instagram Barun with a sweet yet quirky post. She shared a group picture of their outings, wherein Barun is queued last in the line. Pulling Barun's leg Sanaya wrote, 'Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram, my friend.' Akshay Dogra commented on Sanya's post for Barun, and poked fun at her. 'Chup reh, you planned this! You wanted to have the last word!,' Akshay wrote.

Take a look at Barun and Sanaya's posts here:

The story of my remainder life. One picture at a time! pic.twitter.com/yJGI3OCFC6 — Barun Sobti (@BarunSobtiSays) December 14, 2020

Well, Barun fans are surely excited and elate to see him ultimately make his Insta debut, and now they would be yearning to see what 'Barun Says!' Moreover, his IPKKND co-stars giving him such a warm welcome has added a cherry on the cake. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see glimpses from Barun's life, now that he is on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

