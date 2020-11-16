Barun Sobti REVEALS he had a 'quiet' Diwali amid pandemic: We must promote the idea of saving environment

Barun Sobti, best known for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, spilled the beans about his Diwali 2020 celebrates amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know how Barun celebrated the festival of lights.

The last two days have been all about fun, masti, family, lights, togetherness, love, happiness, and positivity for everyone. Well, it was Diwali, and like every year people celebrated the auspicious festival with fervour and gaitey. However, it is a known fact that Diwali celebrations were 'different' owing to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. But, it did not affect the festive spirit.

Though several Diwali parties stood out cancelled, many people visited their relatives and celebrate to celebrate the festival of lights. However, some also preferred to stay home. But, Diwali 2020 celebrations were no different for everyone's beloved Barun Sobti. Yes, Diwali was the same for Barun, and in a chat with the Times of India, he revealed how he celebrated the festival. The actor revealed that he spent the day with his friends and had a rather 'quiet' Diwali. 'Diwali was really nice and I spent it with my friends yesterday. Our celebration is rather a quiet affair, we sit down we talk and that’s it. But we enjoyed that, 'shared Barun.

The handsome hunk also spoke about how Diwali should be low-key as it is a great idea. I have always thought that we should promote the idea of saving the environment,' said Barun. The talented actor said that he really liked Diwali being quiet, and not burning crackers was actually good for animals and for everyone. When asked if he relished Diwali sweets, Barun revealed that he does not have a sweet tooth. 'No, I am not into all that, shared Barun on indulging in sweets.

Barun Sobti is best known for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite . However, the actor is now set out to explore new content and options on OTT and films. He is doing great with web shows like Asur, Halahal, and more to his credit. Are you missing Barun on the small-screen? What are your thoughts on his low-key Diwali celebrations? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

