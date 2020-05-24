Barun Sobti REVEALS the two actors from the TV industry who encourage him to take up acting as a career

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star Barun Sobti opened up about his two friends from the Telly world who pushed him to enter the world of acting and become an actor. Read on to know who they are.

Barun Sobti needs no special introduction. The actor has been heartthrob ever since he stepped into the world of acting and entertainment. With his amazing acting chops and performances, Barun has carved a place for himself very well within the industry. However, did you know that acting was never on Barun Sobti's mind? Yes, the handsome hunk never thought of becoming an actor. In fact, he worked as an operations manager at a renowned telecom company for seven long years before he stepped into the entertainment industry.

Wondering how his mind changed and he decided to take up acting as a full-fledged career? Well, it is because of two actors from the Telly world, who pushed Barun to pursue acting seriously as he had the talent to shine and rise high as an actor. Who these two people are you wonder? They are none other than Karan Wahi and Priyanka Bassi (Left Right Left fame actress). Barun was friends with Karan and Priyanka before he entered the world of acting. Barun knew the two very well and shared a great bond with them. It is Karan and Priyanka who pushed and motivated Barun to think of acting and become an actor. So, because of Karan and Priyanka's encouragement, we all became lucky to watch Barun spread his magic on the screens.

Barun made his acting debut as a lead in 2009 as Swayam Khurana in Star Plus show Shraddha. However, he attained massive fame as Arnav Singh Raizada with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011 opposite . Even today, he is known for his role and chemistry in IPKKND with Sanaya. He was last seen on the small screen in the third season of the show in 2017, and since then fans have been yearning to see him on TV.

He's busy exploring the digital platform and was last seen in web series Asur, which got an overwhelming response from the viewers. What are your thoughts on this piece of information? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

