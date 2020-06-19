Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and others turn their mask mode on as they celebrate a friend's bday

Sanaya Irani went on to write, "Here is to adding another feather in your birthday cap, the birthday with rules , masks and lots of sanitisation." Check out her post and photos right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we do everything and so, there also happens to be a change in the way we celebrate special occasions. None the less, it looks like things are going back to the way they were, but with masks and sanitisation, of course. took to social media to share two photos from a birthday celebration of their friend and writer Gautam Hegde. Also present along with Sanaya were the likes of Naman Shaw, Mohit Sehgal, Barun Sobti, Karan Wahi and a few others.

Sanaya went on to share photos and wrote, "Bithdays with wish lists, Birthdays with games, Birthdays with people talking over each other and no one really understanding who is saying what and ofcorse birthdays with aai’s cake that I always cut with you . Here is to adding another feather in your birthday cap, the birthday with rules , masks and lots of sanitisation. Happy Birthday my beautiful friend @hegdeg , you truly are one of a kind. Also how hard were we laughing in this picture but trying to make it look like a perfect smiling picture, though the veins in my neck are a complete give away."

Check out Sanaya Irani's post here:

Meanwhile, it looks like a fun bunch and if anything, it makes us want to hit the road and meet our gang as well. Most of us have forgotten how parties looked like and what it was like to step out of the home on weekends or celebrate special days with friends and close ones. None the less, for now, we must all keep safe and try to stay home for a little longer, until things get better if not normal.

