  1. Home
  2. tv

Barun Sobti's daughter Sifat turns 1; Take a look at the cute PHOTOS of her first birthday celebration

Barun Sobti celebrated his daughter Sifat Sobti's first birthday yesterday at home. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor's fan page share some adorable pictures of Barun's little angel enjoying her birthday. Take a look.
15494 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2020 01:16 pm
Barun Sobti's daughter Sifat turns 1; Take a look at the cute PHOTOS of her first birthday celebrationBarun Sobti's daughter Sifat turns 1; Take a look at the cute PHOTOS of her first birthday celebration
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Barun Sobti is one of the finest actors we have in the entertainment industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. But, he is also a loving husband and a dotting father. The young actor makes sure to spend quality time with his family despite his busy schedule. Though Barun keeps away from the media glare and is not very social media savvy, the actor drops surprises for his fans quite frequently. And yesterday was one such day when Barun's fans were elated. Why do you ask? Well, it was Barun's daughter Sifat Sobti's first birthday, and pictures of the little munchkin's birthday celebration surfaced the internet.

The actor's daughter turned one year old yesterday (June 28, 2020), and Barun was beaming in happiness. Well, the actor had all the reasons to grin from ear to ear because it was his little angel's first birthday celebration. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor's fan page shared some adorable pictures from Sifat's first birthday celebration at home. In one picture, Barun is seen holding the little munchkin in his arms as he showered immense love on her and wished his baby girl the 'happiest birthday.' In another from the cute birthday bash, baby Sifat can be seen playing amidst the balloons and enjoying her time. In the third photo, Sifat is seen wrapped in a baby blanket, and her eyes will swoon your heart away. And we must say, baby Sifat looked cute as a button in all the pictures and screamed 'love and happiness.' 

Take a look at Barun's beautiful posts for his daughter Sifat here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday my daughter all the flowers of the world today to you happy first birthday to you!

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank you very much beloved subscribers for your congratulations to @sifat_sobti Sifat I love and appreciate you! thank

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on

For the unversed, Barun got married to his childhood love Pashmeen,  in December 2010. The duo realised their love in college and tied the knot thereafter. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement