Barun Sobti's daughter Sifat turns 1; Take a look at the cute PHOTOS of her first birthday celebration

Barun Sobti celebrated his daughter Sifat Sobti's first birthday yesterday at home. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor's fan page share some adorable pictures of Barun's little angel enjoying her birthday. Take a look.

Barun Sobti is one of the finest actors we have in the entertainment industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. But, he is also a loving husband and a dotting father. The young actor makes sure to spend quality time with his family despite his busy schedule. Though Barun keeps away from the media glare and is not very social media savvy, the actor drops surprises for his fans quite frequently. And yesterday was one such day when Barun's fans were elated. Why do you ask? Well, it was Barun's daughter Sifat Sobti's first birthday, and pictures of the little munchkin's birthday celebration surfaced the internet.

The actor's daughter turned one year old yesterday (June 28, 2020), and Barun was beaming in happiness. Well, the actor had all the reasons to grin from ear to ear because it was his little angel's first birthday celebration. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor's fan page shared some adorable pictures from Sifat's first birthday celebration at home. In one picture, Barun is seen holding the little munchkin in his arms as he showered immense love on her and wished his baby girl the 'happiest birthday.' In another from the cute birthday bash, baby Sifat can be seen playing amidst the balloons and enjoying her time. In the third photo, Sifat is seen wrapped in a baby blanket, and her eyes will swoon your heart away. And we must say, baby Sifat looked cute as a button in all the pictures and screamed 'love and happiness.'

Take a look at Barun's beautiful posts for his daughter Sifat here:

For the unversed, Barun got married to his childhood love Pashmeen, in December 2010. The duo realised their love in college and tied the knot thereafter. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×