Barun Sobti spends a 'sunshine' morning with wife, daughter, Ridhi and Akshay Dogra; Take a look

Barun holding his little angel in his arms in this group picture is unmissable. Check it out.

Every time he cast of popular show 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' reunites, it is a treat for their fans. And looks like fans have a chance to rejoice as Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra and others others met up for a special sunshine morning. Ridhi took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing group picture from their Sunday morning holiday. Well, looks like the team had gala night out together and we can't help but root for their camaraderie. They've been friends ever since their stint on the show.

In the picture we can see Barun Sobti along with his wifey and cute little daughter as he shows off his doting father skills. The way he holds baby Sifat in his arms is just too cute. Ridhi and Akshay Dogra were also smiles as they posed for a click. Everybody is seen in their casual best and it is such a simple yet heartwarming frame. Not to miss Sifat's cute expression as she gazes out of the camera. We wonder what is distracting the little kiddo so much. Ever since Ridhi posted this pictures, fans are going gaga and can't keep calm. They're thanking her to make it a beautiful start to their lazy Sunday morning.

Take a look at the picture here:

Taking about Barun, he was last seen on TV with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 opposite Shivani Tomar. However, unlike the original show, it did failed to create the magic and was pulled down soon. Ever since then, fans are yearning to see him on the small-screen. What are your thoughts about this beautiful Sunday morning picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti visits Hyderabad with wife Pashmeen and daughter Sifat

Credits :Instagram

Read More