Barun Sobti talks about survival as he appears lost in a bathtub; IPKKND's Akshay Dogra has the best reaction

Barun Sobti's messy photo in the bathtub sent the internet into a meltdown. But, his former Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Akshay Dogra's comment left everyone in splits.

Barun Sobti fans received the 'biggest surprise' this year. The actor 'finally' made his debut on Instagram a few days ago and took social media by storm. He announced his arrival on the application as he embraced the beauty of 'change' and received a warm welcome from his fans, peers, and friends. Barun's former Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star and good friend marked his entry on Instagram will a fun-loving post.

The handsome hunk is trying to learn the tricks and tips of the application, and interact with his everyone. He has been posting almost regularly, leaving his fans super elated. Yesterday, Barun shared an awe-inspiring picture, wherein he appears lost in a bathtub as he spoke about survival. In the photo, Barun seems lost in deep thoughts as he sat inside a bathtub full of water. Gazing away from the camera, Barun looked messy as he reflected on life and his journey. 'I won’t sink. I won’t burn. I will survive!,' expressed Barun in the caption. Barun's messy photo has sent the internet into a meltdown.

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was wowed by Barun's picture and went 'Waah.' However, the best reaction came from Barun's former IPKKND co-star Akshay Dogra. Akshay commented, 'Wo Sab to theek hai bhai, drawing room May tub kyu rakh dia?!' His comment left Barun and his fans in splits.

While everyone was waiting for Barun's reply, it looks like Barun missed out on acknowledging the comment. Well, we understand, Barun is still learning about Instagram, and fans might get to see Barun's replies to comments soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

