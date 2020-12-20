  1. Home
  2. tv

Barun Sobti talks about survival as he appears lost in a bathtub; IPKKND's Akshay Dogra has the best reaction

Barun Sobti's messy photo in the bathtub sent the internet into a meltdown. But, his former Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Akshay Dogra's comment left everyone in splits.
35945 reads Mumbai
Barun Sobti looks lost as he poses in a bathtubBarun Sobti talks about survival as he appears lost in a bathtub; IPKKND's Akshay Dogra has the best reaction
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Barun Sobti fans received the 'biggest surprise' this year. The actor 'finally' made his debut on Instagram a few days ago and took social media by storm. He announced his arrival on the application as he embraced the beauty of 'change' and received a warm welcome from his fans, peers, and friends. Barun's former Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star and good friend Sanaya Irani marked his entry on Instagram will a fun-loving post.  

The handsome hunk is trying to learn the tricks and tips of the application, and interact with his everyone. He has been posting almost regularly, leaving his fans super elated. Yesterday, Barun shared an awe-inspiring picture, wherein he appears lost in a bathtub as he spoke about survival. In the photo, Barun seems lost in deep thoughts as he sat inside a bathtub full of water. Gazing away from the camera, Barun looked messy as he reflected on life and his journey. 'I won’t sink. I won’t burn. I will survive!,' expressed Barun in the caption. Barun's messy photo has sent the internet into a meltdown. 

ALSO READ: Barun Sobti marks his Instagram debut; IPKKND co star Sanaya Irani welcomes him with a quirky post

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was wowed by Barun's picture and went 'Waah.' However, the best reaction came from Barun's former  IPKKND co-star Akshay Dogra. Akshay commented, 'Wo Sab to theek hai bhai, drawing room May tub kyu rakh dia?!' His comment left Barun and his fans in splits.   

Take a look at Barun's post here: 

While everyone was waiting for Barun's reply, it looks like Barun missed out on acknowledging the comment. Well, we understand, Barun is still learning about Instagram, and fans might get to see Barun's replies to comments soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Barun Sobti's Instagram

You may like these
Barun Sobti marks his Instagram debut; IPKKND co star Sanaya Irani welcomes him with a quirky post
EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on not seeking validation, insider-outsider debate, neutral perspective, criticism
EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on IPKKND: When I decided to quit, I did not know things would take a wild turn
Sanaya Irani REVEALS Mohit Shegal had auditioned for Barun Sobti's role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti REVEALS the two actors from the TV industry who encouraged him to take up acting as a career
Barun Sobti wishes 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' featuring Sanaya Irani returns to TV amid lockdown
close