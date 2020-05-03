Barun Sobti wishes 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' featuring Sanaya Irani returns to TV amid lockdown

Barun Sobti has expressed his desire to see one of his best shows 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' starring Sanaya Irani to make a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what he said.

We all know that the Coronavirsu-directed lockdown has brought our lives to a standstill. Shootings of TV shows and films have been stopped, and thus, we cannot enjoy new episodes of our favourite serials. However, to keep us entertained, channels have started running popular old shows. From Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to Circus, the 90s shows are back on Television. These shows are making us all nostalgic and taking us down our memory lanes. And the re-run trend has been quite successful.

Since re-runs are garnering so much attention many of us hoping for some most-loved to shows to come back soon. Among them, the name of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon shines right at the top. Yes, the Barun Sobti and starrer are one of the most adored TV shows, and fans are crazy for it even today. With so many shows being re-run, many are expecting for IPKKND to also make a grand return to the small screen. And hoping for the same is our beloved Arnav Singh Raizada aka Barun.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani takes a look at her 'Happy Beach Days' amid Coronavirus lockdown; See pics

The actor in a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal revealed his wish to see the show re-run amidst the COVID-19 shutdown. When asked about his thoughts on the IPKKND's re-run, Barun said that would indeed be a great idea. He stated that they had created the show with a lot of heart. The show gives a deep insight into the value of love and family ties. Barun feels that during these distressful situations viewers should consume such content. He further hoped that people like it.

Well, there's no doubt that Barun and Sanaya Irani as Arnav and Khushi Kumari Gupta set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry. They are still touted to be one of the best on-screen jodis of TV, and fans are yearning to see them again. Though the show spawned a web sequel later, the original one still remains to be everybody's favourite.

Meanwhile, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi starring Gurmeet Choudhary and has already begun its re-run on TV, leaving fans in awe. What are your thoughts on IPKKND's return? Do you want to see Sanya and Barun back together again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani gives a glimpse of her 'Self isolation' idea; Check it out

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IWM Buzz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×