BB 10 fame Monalisa is all praises for Sidharth Shukla as she gets talking about Bigg Boss 14; Watch VIDEO

Sidharth Shukla was announced the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 13. Now, the actor is back again in the 14th season as a 'Toofani Senior.'

After a lot of gossips and speculations, Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3, 2020, much to the excitement of the fans. And of course, has returned as the host of the popular reality show. However, this season has witnessed a few changes that include the entry of a few seniors to mentor the freshers. Among them is Sidharth Shukla who has entered the BB 14 house as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors' along with and Gauahar Khan.

A few days earlier, Kamya Punjabi praised Sidharth for his stint in the new season. And now, it seems like there is another celebrity who is a great fan of the actor. We are talking about Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas here. When being asked if she is watching the show, the Nazar actress has replied in the affirmative. She also mentions that Sidharth Shukla is her favourite and that it feels like she is still watching Bigg Boss 13.

Check out the video below:

Monalisa also says that she is reminded of her time in the show after the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ was played recently and tattoos were inked. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla has a special power as the ‘Toofani Senior’ of the house. He is given the responsibility to judge the contestants in the house during tasks. On the other hand, Hina Khan is given the responsibility of deciding the tasks while Gauahar Khan is assigned to make the rules for the house.

