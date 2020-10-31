BB 14 Live Updates: October 31 Episode Latest News and Update: Salman slams Rubina over her violence remarks

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high voltage drama as the fights and arguments are getting intensified by every passing day.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the Weekend Ka Vaar dhamaka wherein will be reviewing the performance of the contestants in the house. So far, we have seen that wild card contestants have taken over the house. The BB house took a massive turn wherein Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik’s friendship turned sour and the contestants in the red zone was swapped with ones in the green zone. Here are the live updates from the show from the episode:

10:52 PM: Salman then dropped hints that one of the contestants from the red zone will be leaving the house and Kavita assumes it is her. However, the superstar was just playing a prank. Meanwhile, Nikki makes a vote appeal for Rubina.

10:39 PM: Salman asks Rubina-Abhinav to focus on the task and clarified that captains aren’t made on the basis of footage and TRPs.

10:30 PM: Salman then discusses the much heated argument between Kavita and Eijaz and takes a witty jibe at it. The caller of the week questions Rubina asks why did she say that captains are made as per TRP and footage thing and the actress defends herself again. She was again quizzed about why does she have a problem with Eijaz being the captain, and she explains her point.

10:21 PM: The next topic of discussion is ‘hinsa’. Salman asks Pavitra what is it suppose to mean. He then asks who is using this word more often and Rubina comes on the radar once again. Rubina once again has a lot to say in her defense and ended up arguing with Pavitra. Rubina’s defense has been touted to be invalid by the contestants and everyone believes that the actress has been using the ‘hinsa’ card as per her convenience.

10:15 PM: Salman suggests Jasmin not to stick to the matter and focus on better things. He then moves to Rahul and claims that housemates feel he has criminal intent for using a knife during the task. The former Indian Idol singer spoke about it what happened during the buzzer task. Abhinav also said that he fears Rahul has criminal intention but this sparks an argument between the couple

09:55 PM: Rubina defended herself, but Salman doesn’t buy her explanation. However, the Chhoti Bahu actress continues defending her and tried explaining the point of intent in the task. But Salman counters her saying the tasks are all about efforts one puts in the task. He was seen losing his cool over Rubina for not understanding the main point and defending herself pointlessly. Salman also asks the housemates if everyone thought that Rahul had threatened her, but everyone denied.

09:48 PM: The superstar then asks Abhinav, who was Jasmin’s firm defence in the hullabaloo, to share his opinion about the audio clip. Rahul is elated with Salman coming out in his support. Salman tells Jasmin about how she has been trolled for her actions against Rahul. He also mentioned how Rubina supported Jasmin for spilling water on Rahul and slammed her for the same.

09:39 PM: Salman asks Kavita and Shardul about their experience on the show so far and they are of the opinion that the house has been divided into two groups. Next Jasmin comes on the superstar’s radar and asked her about her hullabaloo over Rahul asking her to leave the bag in the captaincy task. Salman was seen in defending Rahul and told Jasmin for creating a furore out of nothing. The superstar then played a clip from the task wherein Rahul was requesting Jasmin to leave the bag.

09:34 PM: Salman then slams Rubina, Kavita and Jasmin for their derogatory remarks against Nikki, Pavitra and Rahul respectively. He told contestants that they should raise their voice on the topic which needs to be spoken about but this leads to a heated war of words.

09:23 PM: Salman then introduces the chair of the villain of the house. For a change, the superstar didn’t ask for opinions and asked Rahul to sit on the chair. He then takes a dig at him for his nepotism remark. He drew an example of his father helping him along with several celebs helping their kids. Salman explained that every parent does stuff for their kids. He said that Bigg Boss isn’t the platform to bring in nepotism. He also said that everyone in the house has managed to be in the show because of their ownself.

09:18 PM: While Nishant and Jasmin enter the puppet zone, the Naagin actress disagreed to it. Rubina then explained her cordial terms with Jasmin has been termed puppetry. Nishant also denied being a puppet to Rubina. However, Salman said that Rubina was influencing both Nishant and Jasmin. Rahul was then seen explaining his point on naming Jasmin as Rubina’s puppet and this sparked an argument between the two.

09:13 PM: Salman Khan greets the contestants and asks about the new nominated contestants for elimination. He took a witty jibe at the nominated contestants. Salman also quizzed about the puppet task and ask them to come to a unanimous decision. While Jaan gets the maximum vote, Rahul and Abhinav get a tie in votes in the puppet task. However, Salman said it was Nishant and Jasmine who was Rubina’s puppet.

09:08 PM: Rahul named Abhinav and Jasmine as Rubina’s puppet and Jaan named Abhinav as well along with Nishant. This sparks another argument in the house. Abhinav explains his point and says no one is Rubina’s puppet. However, he did mention Jaan as been easily puppeted by everyone. He takes Eijaz name as his second option. Shardul agreed with Rubina’s point in the task

09:06 PM: Eijaz named Abhinav and Nishant as puppets. Naina feels everyone has his/her own personality. On the other hand, Kavita’s defends Abhinav and clarified that he isn’t Rubina’s puppet. Rubina calls Rahul and Jaan as her puppet and explains the point. However, both denies the same.

09:00 PM: Salman Khan graces the stage and was welcomed with the song Jag Ghoomeya. He gives a glimpse of a new puppet task wherein in the contestants have to decide which two contestants are Rubina Dilaik’s puppet. The first one to share her views was Nikki Tamboli who called Abhinav Shukla as Rubina’s puppet. While Abhinav denied it, Pavitra seconded him and named Nishant Malkhani for the same.

