BB 14: Vikas Gupta's mom on his allegation against the family: We cut off ties before he came out in public

Vikas Gupta earlier claimed that his family disowned him after he came out in the public about his bisexuality. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 has been high on drama for the past few days courtesy the entry of the challengers. One of them is Vikas Gupta who was earlier a part of the reality show. In one of the recent episodes, he had an emotional breakdown post which he opened up on his bisexuality in front of the housemates. He also named a person with whom he was in a relationship earlier. What he said next also left everyone in shock.

Vikas talked to the housemates about the emotional stress he had been going through for a year and a half. While the others tried to stop him from speaking about it publicly, he said that his family cut off ties with him after he came out in public about his bisexuality earlier this year. Earlier in November, he had already claimed about his mother and brother disowning him because of his sexuality and now this has added fuel to the fire.

Now, Vikas Gupta’s mom Sharda Gupta has shared a statement in this regard that might put an end to the speculations revolving around the same. For the unversed, Siddharth Gupta of Vaaste fame is Vikas’ brother. Meanwhile, their mother has shared a post with a long note but let’s first begin with the caption that reads, “Patience has its limits. If you don’t fight for what you want, Don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna (Bhagwat Gita)”

Here is what she wrote in her statement, “To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk to be taken for granted.

Unfortunately we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained a silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media.

This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat.

This would be my first and last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you.”

