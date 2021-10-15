BB 15: After Simba Nagpal's 'Faltu Riaz' snark, Asim Riaz roots for brother Umar, says 'Dogs bark don't worry'

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 keeping the audience engaged with the contestants’ fights. They are constantly seen fighting and abusing each other. Today, the makers have also released a promo video about the upcoming task titled ‘Jungle Mein Dangal’. In the video, housemates can be seen involved in physical fights, especially Karan Kundrra, who was seen pulling and shoving Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Things look out of control and violent as the housemates indulge in 'kushti' with each other.

However, recently Umar Riza and Simba Nagpal were seen at loggerheads with each other in the task. Simba was seen passing remarks on Umar Riaz, saying “You are a nobody, you are jealous of your brother”, to which Umar was seen giving it back with his most lauded one liners saying, “Akela task khela hu.” Simba also called him ‘Faltu Riaz”. This melts hearts of the fans with the Twitterati slamming Simba for passing such remarks by trending Task Master Umar Riaz.

Seeing this, Umar’s brother Asim Riaz took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture apparently of Simba, with a dogs face on it, stating, “Shut the fuck up, Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark let them.. you stay focused.”

Take a look at the post here:

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga was also seen supporting Umar by tweeting in support of him. Recently, during a task, Shamita was also seen as being partial which made contestants angry. Miesha Iyer also lost her temper and hurls abuses at the opposite team.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty is all praise for her younger sister Shamita Shetty; Here’s why